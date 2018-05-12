2 men charged with murder in Rock Hill shooting death of woman, 27

Two men have been charged with murder and other charges in a Wednesday shooting on Farlow Street in Rock Hill that left one dead.







Michael Patrick Donovan, 28, and Chistopher Wayne Wright, 31, both of Rock Hill, have each been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.







SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Wright also faces a drug charge for trying to buy heroin, police said.







A third suspect, Lori Beth Marrs, 26, also faces a drug charge in connection with the shooting.







Donovan was arrested early Friday after a SWAT team response in the Turkey Creek Ridge Road area in York.





