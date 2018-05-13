Kanye West was spotted in Charleston — and here's who joined him for dinner

Charleston is no stranger to celebrities.

Several famous people are known to visit the South Carolina city to work or for some for R&R — and some even call it home.

And then on Saturday night, Kanye West was spotted in Charleston.

The controversial rapper and mega hip-hop star was seen dining at Tu, a restaurant on popular Meeting Street, abcnews4.com reported.

According to holycitysinner.com, West was spotted at the restaurant with Danny McBride, a comic actor who is also a Charleston resident. (Other celebrities who have a home in Charleston include actor Bill Murray.)

McBride — who starred in the HBO series "Vice Principals" that filmed in the Charleston area — commented on Instagram about being spotted dining with West, saying "Ha! Word travels fast," Holycitysinner.com reported.

Kanye in Charleston, SC where he met with Danny McBride tonight. pic.twitter.com/VEhG4wEbHs — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 13, 2018

West is scheduled to release a new album titled "Love Everyone" on June 2, according to independent.co.uk, but he has been in the news for other reasons. And not just because he is married to celebrity Kim Kardashian.

He recently made headlines for saying slavery was a "choice" for Africans in colonial North America and the United States.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years, that sounds like choice," West said on 'TMZ Live.' "You was there for 400 years, and it's all of y'all?"

Nearly half of all Africans brought to North America as slaves from the 16th through 19th centuries were channeled through Charleston, abcnews4.com reported.

West has also drawn criticism for his support of President Donald Trump.