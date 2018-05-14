Gov. McMaster not going to Greenville tea party event tonight

Gov. Henry McMaster won't be joining his Republican rivals at candidate forum Monday night hosted by the Greenville tea party that will be broadcast live on radio and Facebook.
The incumbent also has declined to take part in a televised debate Wednesday for GOP gubernatorial candidates at the College of Charleston.
And McMaster was the only Republican candidate for governor who did not show up at a large GOP gathering in Conway last week. His running mate, Travelers Rest businesswoman Pamela Evette, went to the "Rally at the River" so McMaster could attend other campaign events.
Pressley Stutts, chairman of the Greenville tea party, said his group spent over six months seeking to persuade McMaster to attend Monday night's forum. He said the governor has instead decided to attend a "happy hour" with young professionals in Charleston.
"We feel disrespected," Stutts said. "If Henry things that the good ol' boys can get him elected, more power to him."
McMaster has attended at least two other Upstate candidate forums hosted by the Greenville County Republican Party and the Oconee County Republican Party. He also is planning to take part in debates on May 23 at Clemson University and June 25 at the University of South Carolina that will be broadcast statewide by ETV.
"The governor looks forward to participating in the two statewide debates sanctioned by the state party," said McMaster's campaign spokeswoman, Caroline Anderegg.
The four Republicans challenging McMaster in next month's GOP primary — Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree, Charleston attorney Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren — are expected to attend the tea party event in Greenville and Wednesday's televised debate in Charleston.
The tea party's candidate forum is scheduled to start about 7 p.m. at the Zen meeting venue in downtown Greenville. Stutts said he expects thousands of voters will listen to the event on radio station WORD-106.3 FM or watch live on Facebook.
Comments