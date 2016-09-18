Larger ocean animals likelier to face extinction

What happens when you remove all the biggest animals from the ocean? Stick around for the next few thousand years and you might find out.
A study finds that in our modern era, large marine animals are significantly more likely to go extinct than small ones.
It’s a disturbing pattern that has the potential to wipe out many of the top predators in our oceans, and the researchers say it has never been seen before in the history of our planet.
After analyzing marine fossil records that go as far back as 445 million years, the authors report that in the past extinction rates have been fairly egalitarian, affecting ocean animals of all sizes equally.
“The Earth is experiencing something it has never experienced before,” said Jonathan Payne, a paleobiologist at Stanford University and the first author on the paper. “Biologically, we are going into uncharted territory.”
He and his colleagues add that losing our biggest marine animals could have unexpected effects on the ocean ecology.
Big animals are important in themselves, but removing them could also dramatically change marine ecology and the way oceans work.
“We might be skimming off the top of the food web, or changing the distribution of temperature and energy,” said Noel Heim, a postdoctoral researcher in Payne’s lab and a co-author on the study. “A blue whale diving down to feed might mix a whole lot of ocean water. A larger clam will mix more sediments than a smaller one.”
Stuart Pimm, a professor of conservation ecology at Duke University who was not involved in the research, agreed.
“Big animals are important in themselves, but removing them could also dramatically change marine ecology and the way oceans work,” he said.
In the paper published Wednesday in the journal Science, the authors compare the traits of 2,497 marine vertebrates and mollusks including those that have already gone extinct and those in danger of going extinct in the near future. The list of modern at-risk animals was taken from the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.
The researchers considered four traits in particular: the animal’s length, whether it lived in open water or on the seafloor, if it swims around or stays in one spot and whether it is a predator or not.
Next they looked at how these traits were correlated with extinction rates during five mass extinction events over the past 455 million years, as well as what they call the background extinction rates of the past 66 million years.
“Background extinction is in contrast to these five intervals of mass extinction,” Heim said. “Things are always going extinct and are always being replaced with new species. We consider this the normal rate of extinction.”
The authors found that during the mass extinction events, smaller animals were a tad more likely than larger animals to go extinct. In addition, stationary animals were more likely to survive all but the last mass extinction event compared with those that can swim, and marine animals that live in the open water were more likely to die off than those that live on the ocean floor.
Over the past 66 million years, however, different patterns have emerged.
During most of this period, predators were slightly more likely to die off than non-predators. Mobile animals were more likely to go extinct than those that could not swim around, and up until recently, small animals were a little more likely than large animals to face extinction.
However, in the past 500 years, the pattern has shifted dramatically, and now, size has overtaken all other factors as the biggest predictor of likely extinction, and by a lot.
The authors report that for modern marine vertebrates and mollusks, the risk of extinction goes up by a factor of 13 for every tenfold increase in the animal’s size.
That means that compared with a small marine animal, one that’s 10 times bigger is 13 times more likely to become extinct.
“I was surprised by how strong and consistent the body size signal was,” Payne said. “It shows up every way we treat the data.”
Although the study does not directly address the cause of this change in extinction risk, the researchers are pretty sure they know what’s behind it: us.
“After looking at the fossil record and then looking at fisheries studies, we can’t think of anything but human hunting that might be the cause of this very strange size selectivity,” Heim said.
The authors also note that the pressures on large-bodied marine animals are similar to those experienced by animals such as mammoths that were hunted to extinction earlier in human history.
“It’s easier to pick off the biggest animals whether it’s on land or at sea,” Heim said.
The good news is that there is still time to reverse this trend. Payne and Heim pointed to the history of the elephant seal, which was hunted almost to extinction in the early 1900s but has since rebounded after it was protected by national law.
“There were somewhere around 100 left at the turn of the 20th century, but now there are 200,000 individuals,” Heim said.
Pimm said the study is a useful piece of work that combines what we know about the current extinction crisis in the ocean with what happened in the past.
However, he notes that the modern extinctions mentioned in the study are projected ones, which means humans still have time to scale back hunting of the largest marine animals.
“A paper like this is a warning of what will happen if we don’t get our act together,” he said. “We have brought gray whales back from the brink of extinction and blue whales are coming back too. If you let these species alone, they can come back and recover.”
