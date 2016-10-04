Woman calls 911 because she couldn't use Wi-Fi

The York County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 911 five times because the person she was staying with wouldn't allow her to use the Wi-Fi.
The Herald of Rock Hill reports (http://bit.ly/2dnVjOe) that according to a York County sheriff's report, deputies responded Saturday to a home in Sharon after the suspect called 911 for a fifth time and said "she was in fear for her life because she didn't have access to Wi-Fi."
The caller, a 49-year-old woman from Houston, told deputies she had been in South Carolina for three weeks and wasn't allowed to use the home's Wi-Fi or phone because she ran up the bill calling people in Texas and Indiana. She said none of the 911 calls were emergencies.
The woman was charged with unlawful use of 911.
