How NC State research could help electric cars go faster

Researchers at N.C. State University have developed a material that uses atom-thin water layers that could deliver energy faster and could lead to more efficient batteries.
That, in turn, could lead to faster acceleration in electric cars, researchers said.
The material incorporates atomically thin layers of water and is able to store and deliver energy much more quickly than the same material that doesn’t include the water layers.
“The idea of using water or other solvents to ‘tune’ the transport of ions in a layered material is very exciting,” said Veronica Augustyn, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at N.C. State and author of a paper describing the work. “The fundamental idea is that this could allow an increased amount of energy to be stored per unit of volume, faster diffusion of ions through the material, and faster charge transfer.
“This is only a first step, but this line of investigation could ultimately lead to things like thinner batteries, faster storage for renewable-based power grids, or faster acceleration in electric vehicles,” Augustyn said.
Veronica Augustyn, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at N.C. State University
The goal for many energy-storage researchers is to create technologies that have the high energy density of batteries and the high power of capacitors, said James Mitchell, a Ph.D. student at N.C. State and lead author of the research paper.
The material researchers created – crystalline tungsten oxide hydrate – can store more energy faster than material without the atomic-thin water layers. The new material can store energy more efficiently, wasting less energy as heat. This could lead to more efficient batteries, including those used in electric vehicles.
“Incorporating these solvent layers could be a new strategy for high-powered energy-storage devices that make use of layered materials,” Augustyn said. “We think the water layer acts as a pathway that facilitates the transfer of ions through the material.
Researchers next will move forward with National Science Foundation-funded work to fine tune the new material to “hopefully advance our understanding of these materials and get us closer to next-generation energy-storage devices,” Augustyn said.
The paper, “Transition from Battery to Pseudocapacitor Behavior via Structural Water in Tungsten Oxide,” was published in the journal Chemistry of Materials. The paper was co-authored by William Lo, a Ph.D. student at N.C. State; Arda Genc of Thermo Fisher Scientific; and James LeBeau, associate professor of materials science and engineering at N.C. State.
For more information, go to www.news.ncsu.edu/2017/04/water-pseudocapacitors-2017.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
