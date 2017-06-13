NASA to launch rocket, create colorful clouds in eastern NC skies

Residents from New York to North Carolina may see a rare light show high in Earth’s atmosphere Tuesday night.
After previously postponing the launch due to weather conditions, NASA planned to launch a rocket from Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s eastern shore some time between 9:04 and 9:19 p.m. Tuesday night. The rocket will create colorful glowing clouds visible in North Carolina.
Blue-green and red artificial clouds created by a NASA sounding rocket will appear in the sky as part of an experiment to study the ionosphere and aurora, according to NASA.
About 10 soda can-sized canisters will deploy between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch (between 96 and 124 miles high), releasing blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds. These clouds, or vapor tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space. The clouds may be visible along the mid-Atlantic coastline from New York to North Carolina.
The clouds will not pose any hazards to people on the ground, according to NASA.
NASA had planned to launch on Monday, the sixth attempt for this mission, but had to cancel it because of clouds. A variety of issues have caused previous mission scrubs, including high winds, clouds and boats in the hazard area.
Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on the Wallops Ustream site. A Facebook live is also planned beginning at 8:50 p.m. on www.facebook.com/NASAWFF. Launch updates also are available via the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments