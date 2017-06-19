From lab to table: this fried chicken is grown in a petri dish
Memphis Meats, a company that grows meat products like meatballs and southern fried chicken from animal cells in labs, made this video showing preparation and taste testing of some of the food items they produce. The rising global demand for food and for more ethical treatment of animals are driving scientists to come up with creative solutions to satisfy meat lovers around the world, says Liz Specht of the Good Food Institute, who spoke in the Society for In Vitro Biology meeting in Raleigh on June 13, 2017.
Courtesy of Memphis Meats
Astronauts on the International Space Station eat the same kinds of food as people on Earth - they just prepare them differently. Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough demonstrates on-orbit preparation of one of Earth’s most popular foods: the humble peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But without bread. And without being a juggler.
Ed Summers, senior manager of accessibility and applied assistive technology at SAS, discusses a new technology at SAS that allows the blind and visually impaired to understand graphs and charts using text descriptions, tables and sound.
Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 has said goodbye to some familiar features but added many new ones - like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The camera will be available to consumers mid-September.
NOAA and its research partners are surveying, for the first time since they sank more than 70 years ago, the remains of two ships that were involved in a convoy battle off North Carolina during World War II.
Researchers have no explanation for an 'anomaly' captured on a camera as a team of Appalachian State Univeristy researchers led by Dr. Daniel Caton look for the Brown Mountain Lights.
ANOMALISTIC light appears high above ridge, at 0:08, 0:16, and 0:24 seconds.
Watch a video (no audio) that explains how a hand was transplanted in 12-hour procedure was performed May 27, 2016, by a team of surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, operating room staff and technicians at Duke.
Recent research has been interpreted as suggesting that cellphones cause cancer. But Gina Kolata explains that the overwhelming evidence suggests that there is no link between the devices and the disease.
The weather phenomenon of ice falling from the sky has hit North Texas hard this spring. But how does hail form and what determines if it comes does in pea-sized chunks, or, as we've seen recently, in much larger and more damaging sizes? This video graphic explains.
Blue Origin successfully landed it's fully reusable New Shepard spacecraft on Monday. The company - owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos - sent an unmanned rocket to the edge of space - nearly 330,000 feet - before making a controlled landing back at the West Texas launch site.
NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) mission has identified the process that changed the Mars from a warm and wet environment that might have supported surface life, to the cold, desert-like planet we study today.
A NASA video created using the Solar Dynamics Observatory, which captures images of the Sun, each of which highlights a different temperature of solar material, presents the nuclear fire of the Sun in incredible detail.