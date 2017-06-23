SciTech

June 23, 2017 10:50 PM

Albuquerque TV truck stolen while crew worked on crime story

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

While a television news crew was gathering footage for a story about crime in the Albuquerque downtown area, a thief drove off in the station's SUV.

The Albuquerque Journal (http://bit.ly/2rMiw1n ) reported the story Friday about the KOB-TV truck.

KOB News Director Michelle Donaldson says the vehicle was recovered within a half hour without police assistance by following the GPS tracking device that was on board.

She says the thief had fled the scene and the SUV was locked with the keys missing.

The crew was in the area reporting on recent concerns about crime and safety.

Donaldson says it's ironic that KOB became victims of a crime in exactly the area they were reporting about.

She says that violates the rule of never being the lead story of your own newscast.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

From lab to table: this fried chicken is grown in a petri dish

From lab to table: this fried chicken is grown in a petri dish 1:32

From lab to table: this fried chicken is grown in a petri dish
How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space 2:10

How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space
SAS technology enables blind to ‘visualize’ graphs 1:06

SAS technology enables blind to ‘visualize’ graphs

View More Video

Technology Videos