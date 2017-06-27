The iPhone's First 10 Years: A look at its game-changing impact

Memphis Meats, a company that grows meat products like meatballs and southern fried chicken from animal cells in labs, made this video showing preparation and taste testing of some of the food items they produce. The rising global demand for food and for more ethical treatment of animals are driving scientists to come up with creative solutions to satisfy meat lovers around the world, says Liz Specht of the Good Food Institute, who spoke in the Society for In Vitro Biology meeting in Raleigh on June 13, 2017.