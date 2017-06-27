The iPhone's First 10 Years: A look at its game-changing impact

As the iPhone celebrates its tenth anniversary, Duke marketing professor Debu Purohit reflects on the impact the smart phone has made. Professor Purohit looks back at predictions he made ten years ago about the iPhone and analyzes what actually happened.
Duke University
Memphis Meats, a company that grows meat products like meatballs and southern fried chicken from animal cells in labs, made this video showing preparation and taste testing of some of the food items they produce. The rising global demand for food and for more ethical treatment of animals are driving scientists to come up with creative solutions to satisfy meat lovers around the world, says Liz Specht of the Good Food Institute, who spoke in the Society for In Vitro Biology meeting in Raleigh on June 13, 2017.

Astronauts on the International Space Station eat the same kinds of food as people on Earth - they just prepare them differently. Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough demonstrates on-orbit preparation of one of Earth’s most popular foods: the humble peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But without bread. And without being a juggler.

Ed Summers, senior manager of accessibility and applied assistive technology at SAS, discusses a new technology at SAS that allows the blind and visually impaired to understand graphs and charts using text descriptions, tables and sound.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured video of a double solar eclipse from space. SDO caught both Earth and the moon passing in front of the sun on the morning of September 1.

Researchers have no explanation for an 'anomaly' captured on a camera as a team of Appalachian State Univeristy researchers led by Dr. Daniel Caton look for the Brown Mountain Lights. ANOMALISTIC light appears high above ridge, at 0:08, 0:16, and 0:24 seconds.

Watch a video (no audio) that explains how a hand was transplanted in 12-hour procedure was performed May 27, 2016, by a team of surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, operating room staff and technicians at Duke.

The weather phenomenon of ice falling from the sky has hit North Texas hard this spring. But how does hail form and what determines if it comes does in pea-sized chunks, or, as we've seen recently, in much larger and more damaging sizes? This video graphic explains.

