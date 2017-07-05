Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, right, shakes hand with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel, the result of growing ties that have led to billions of dollars in defence deals.
July 05, 2017 8:04 AM

Israel, India sign series of agreements during Modi visit

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel and India have signed a series of agreements to cooperate in the fields of technology, water and agriculture.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday the cooperation marks a "match made in heaven" as he stood alongside the visiting prime minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The agreements are the centerpiece of Modi's three-day visit to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations and strengthen his country's already close ties with the Jewish state.

During the Cold War, India didn't have open relations with Israel, leaning heavily in favor of the Palestinians. But over the past quarter century, the countries have developed close ties in high-tech and defense.

Modi will hold talks with Netanyahu, tech companies and the local community of Indian Jews. His schedule doesn't include any meetings with Palestinian officials.

