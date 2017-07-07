SciTech

July 07, 2017 3:17 AM

Police: Woman scams man out of $1,000 with cybersex scheme

The Associated Press
HANOVER, N.J.

Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman who scammed a man after threatening to post a video of him having cybersex online.

The Daily Record reports (http://dailyre.co/2uQLcro ) Hanover police received a fraud report from a Hanover man Sunday. Police say the man was contacted by a woman on the dating site "Plenty of Fish" before engaging in cybersex with the woman on Skype at her request.

Police say the woman later threatened to send the video of the man engaging in cybersex to his Facebook friends if he didn't send $1,000 through an online money transfer service to the Philippines.

The victim complied with the request.

Hanover police say there are reports of similar scams in other locations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The iPhone's First 10 Years: A look at its game-changing impact

The iPhone's First 10 Years: A look at its game-changing impact 2:12

The iPhone's First 10 Years: A look at its game-changing impact
From lab to table: this fried chicken is grown in a petri dish 1:32

From lab to table: this fried chicken is grown in a petri dish
How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space 2:10

How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space

View More Video