NC to get clear, 6-minute view of International Space Station Monday night

Most of North Carolina should get a clear, six-minute long view of the International Space Station as it orbits around the Earth on Monday, with more chances to see it throughout the week.
The ISS will look like a very bright star crossing the sky, with no flashing lights and moving much faster than an airplane.
Beginning at about 5:40 p.m. Monday, the ISS will appear about 10 degrees above south-southwest and will be visible for about six minutes before disappearing at about 13 degrees above east-northeast, according to NASA’s station tracker. The station will be visible with a maximum height of about 39 degrees.
The ISS will be visible again briefly beginning at 7:17 p.m. on Monday, when it will be about 12 degrees above west-northwest and disappear at about 15 degrees above west-northwest with a max height of about 15 degrees.
And Monday won’t be the last chance to see the station this week.
On Tuesday, the ISS will be visible for three minutes beginning at 6:35 p.m., appearing in the west and disappearing in the north.
On Wednesday, the ISS will be visible for four minutes beginning at 5:34 p.m., appearing west-northwest and disappearing north-northeast. The station will be visible again briefly Wednesday at about 7:10 p.m. appearing and disappearing in the northwest.
On Thursday, the ISS will be visible for four minutes beginning at 6:17 p.m., appearing west-northwest and disappearing north.
On Friday, the ISS will be visible for four minutes beginning at 5:25 p.m., appearing west-northwest and disappearing north-northeast.
All sightings of the space station occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset, an optimum viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky, according to NASA.
A telescope is not necessary to view the station.
Max Height and visibility are measured in degrees (also known as elevation), representing the height of the space station from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is ninety degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.
Live Earth views from the station: eol.jsc.nasa.gov/ESRS/HDEV.
