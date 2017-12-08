A great white shark could’ve hopped a NC ferry to where it just showed up

A great white shark has now been detected three times near the North Carolina coast this week, and each time it has been closer to the mainland.
The tagged shark, named Bruin, most recently pinged in the bay at the Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal, near the point where the Pamlico River meets the Pamlico Sound. It has traveled across the sound since surfacing 20 miles off the Outer Banks coast near Buxton on Monday, and then again Tuesday in the middle of the Pamlico Sound, west of Avon.
5ft young-of-the-year male white shark @BruinTheShark continues to ping inside Pamlico Sound! https://t.co/nd7Y4lHbm8 pic.twitter.com/fKpO1mp6g0— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) December 8, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Bruin was tagged by OCEARCH on Aug. 12 during Expedition New York. The shark was named after the mascot at Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn., to give the students there a shark to track.
Bruin and other great whites are heading south from their birthing grounds off New England.
The sharks are tracked by “pings” – signals transmitted to a satellite when a tagged shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water.
At 5 feet, 5 inches long and 101 pounds, Bruin is small compared with the other great whites that have dropped by the North Carolina coast this year.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments