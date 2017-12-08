A great white shark could’ve hopped a NC ferry to where it just showed up

More Videos 0:28 Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title Pause 0:38 Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:35 Watch John Jiles snag a TD catch over two defenders to start the scoring in the state championship game 3:12 Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys' 0:30 Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam 0:57 Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 1:11 Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 0:51 Deer feed as snow falls in Chatham County 0:57 What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Great White shark caught and released off Hilton Head, SC Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March. Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March. Chip Michalove Outcastfishing.com

Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March. Chip Michalove Outcastfishing.com