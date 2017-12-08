More Videos

  • Great White shark caught and released off Hilton Head, SC

    Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March.

Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March. Chip Michalove Outcastfishing.com
SciTech

A great white shark could’ve hopped a NC ferry to where it just showed up

By Aaron Moody And Abbie Bennett

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 08, 2017 01:44 PM

UPDATED December 09, 2017 03:20 PM

HYDE COUNTY

A great white shark has now been detected three times near the North Carolina coast this week, and each time it has been closer to the mainland.

The tagged shark, named Bruin, most recently pinged in the bay at the Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal, near the point where the Pamlico River meets the Pamlico Sound. It has traveled across the sound since surfacing 20 miles off the Outer Banks coast near Buxton on Monday, and then again Tuesday in the middle of the Pamlico Sound, west of Avon.

TRACK
A screenshot of the tracker for young great white shark “Bruin” showing the shark’s three pings near the North Carolina coast from Monday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 8 2017.
Courtesy of OCEARCH

Bruin was tagged by OCEARCH on Aug. 12 during Expedition New York. The shark was named after the mascot at Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn., to give the students there a shark to track.

Bruin and other great whites are heading south from their birthing grounds off New England.

The sharks are tracked by “pings” – signals transmitted to a satellite when a tagged shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water.

At 5 feet, 5 inches long and 101 pounds, Bruin is small compared with the other great whites that have dropped by the North Carolina coast this year.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

