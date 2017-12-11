Geminid meteor shower peaks this week, and NC should have a clear view

December’s Geminid meteor shower has already begun and peaks on Wednesday. North Carolina should have a clear view of what could be the best (and final) major meteor shower of 2017.
“With August's Perseids obscured by bright moonlight, the Geminids will be the best shower this year,” said Bill Cooke with NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office. “The thin, waning crescent Moon won't spoil the show.”
The shower peaks overnight Wednesday and Thursday with rates around one per minute under good conditions, Cooke said. Geminids can be seen on nights before and after the Dec. 14 peak, although they will appear less frequently.
“Geminid activity is broad, said Cooke. “Good rates will be seen between 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and dawn local time the morning of Dec. 14, with the most meteors visible from midnight to 4 a.m. on Dec. 14, when the radiant is highest in the sky.”
It’s expected to be mostly clear with a few clouds Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this week with lows in the 20s to low 30s.
How to watch
The Geminids can be seen with the naked eye under clear, dark skies over most of the world, though the best view is from the Northern Hemisphere. Observers will see fewer Geminids in the Southern Hemisphere, where the radiant doesn't climb very high over the horizon.
The best way to watch the shower is to get away from bright lights and look up in any direction, according to NASA. Give your eyes time to adjust to the dark. Meteors appear all over the sky.
Not all the meteors you might see belong to the Geminid shower, however. Some might be sporadic background meteors, and some might be from weaker, active showers like the Monocerotids, Sigma Hydrids and the Comae Berenicids.
“When you see a meteor, try to trace it backwards," said Cooke. "If you end up in the constellation Gemini there's a good chance you've seen a Geminid.”
Cooke and other meteor experts from NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office will be live on Facebook to discuss the Geminids and why meteors and meteoroids are important to NASA beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 12.
If it's cloudy, NASA will broadcast the Geminid shower live via Ustream starting at sunset Dec. 13 from the Automated Lunar and Meteor Observatory at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala.
You can also see Geminid meteors on NASA’s All Sky Fireball network page. Follow NASA Meteor Watch on Facebook for information about meteor showers and fireballs throughout the year.
Origin
Geminids are active each December, when Earth passes through a massive trail of dusty debris shed by a rocky object named 3200 Phaethon. The dust and grit burn up when they run into Earth's atmosphere in a flurry of “shooting stars.”
“Phaethon's nature is debated,” said Cooke. “It's either a near-Earth asteroid or an extinct comet, sometimes called a rock comet.”
Phaethon will pass nearest to Earth since its discovery in 1983 this year, giving astronomers their best chance to study it up close in decades.
Meteor showers are named after the location of the radiant, usually a star or constellation close to where they appear in the night sky. The Geminid radiant is in the constellation Gemini.
