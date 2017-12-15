More Videos

  • ISS streaks across partial solar eclipse

    In this video captured at 1,500 frames per second with a high-speed camera, the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 near Banner, Wyoming.

In this video captured at 1,500 frames per second with a high-speed camera, the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 near Banner, Wyoming. Joel Kowsky NASA
In this video captured at 1,500 frames per second with a high-speed camera, the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 near Banner, Wyoming. Joel Kowsky NASA

SciTech

International Space Station viewing is ideal in NC this weekend. Here’s when.

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 15, 2017 02:24 PM

It’s been a good week for viewing the International Space Station in orbit over most of North Carolina, and the weekend offers several more opportunities to catch a glimpse.

The ISS is the third-brightest object in the sky, visible to the naked eye in the right conditions, and looks like a fast-moving plane as it travels around the Earth at thousands of miles per hour.

The station was over North Carolina for a few minutes Wednesday afternoon and for six minutes Thursday afternoon, but at less than 40 degrees in maximum height. The station has to be 40 degrees or higher above the horizon to be seen.

Clouds also have to cooperate. An area of high pressure heading into the Southeast should take care of that.

The ISS will be overhead all weekend long but at only 20 degrees in maximum height on Saturday. More ideal conditions fall on Friday and Sunday afternoons.

Friday, Dec. 15: The ISS will be visible for five minutes beginning at 6:09 p.m. It will reach a maximum height of 63 degrees, entering at 10 degrees above northwest and leaving at 18 degrees above east-southeast.

Sunday, Dec. 17: The station will be visible for six minutes starting at 6:01 p.m. It will enter at 10 degrees above west-northwest and exit at 11 degrees above south-southeast, reaching a peak of 43 degrees in between.

The horizon is at zero degrees and directly above is 90 degrees. If you hold your arm out, make a fist and rest it on the horizon, the top of it will be about 10 degrees from the horizon.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

