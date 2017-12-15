International Space Station viewing is ideal in NC this weekend. Here’s when.

More Videos 1:00 OCEARCH catches and tags 'Hilton' off Hilton Head Pause 0:18 ISS streaks across partial solar eclipse 2:23 Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 1:15 Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 0:54 Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art 4:10 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 0:08 Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

ISS streaks across partial solar eclipse In this video captured at 1,500 frames per second with a high-speed camera, the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 near Banner, Wyoming. In this video captured at 1,500 frames per second with a high-speed camera, the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 near Banner, Wyoming. Joel Kowsky NASA

