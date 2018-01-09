France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones

FILE - In this Sept.19, 2014 file photo, a customer checks the iPhone 6, in Paris. A French prosecutor office said Tuesday Jan.9, 2018 an investigation into Apple over alleged planned obsolescence of some of its smartphones has been opened. It follows a legal complaint filed in December by pro-consumer group Halte a l'obsolescence programmee

Stop Planned Obsolescence). Under a 2015 law, it is banned to intentionally shorten lifespan of a product in order to incite customers replace it.