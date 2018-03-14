‘Genius is so fine and rare.’ Hawking's admirers grapple with the death of a giant

When he was first diagnosed with the neuromuscular disease that kept him confined to his signature wheelchair, he was told he had but a few years left to live.

Instead, possessed with what his daughter Lucy said was an “inability to accept that there is anything he cannot do,” Stephen Hawking lived another five decades, contributing to scientific breakthroughs and becoming the public face of theoretical physics in a way few others have ever begun to reach.

Hawking died early Wednesday at his home in Cambridge, England, at age 76.

Along with astrophysicist Carl Sagan, Stephen Hawking was one of the first wave of those who became known as “science popularizers” - active research scientists who also have a way of explaining the intricacies of science to the public, alongside their infectious joy in learning about the world.

Now the scientists, colleagues, filmmakers, businesspeople and all those who were inspired by Hawking’s s brilliance and resilience are honoring his extraordinary impact.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

Genius is so fine and rare. Goodbye Professor Hawking. You inspired and taught us all. pic.twitter.com/9Drdnv2eEe — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) March 14, 2018

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

Terribly sad to hear of the death of Stephen Hawking. Reading about his work made me realize my dream was to become a cosmologist, and I did. I met him on several occasions: first as a star-struck 14-year-old, later as a colleague. His influence was immense and he will be missed. — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) March 14, 2018

The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 14, 2018

Professor Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic. His grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. His demise is anguishing. Professor Hawking’s pioneering work made our world a better place. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2018

“A giant of our field has left us, but his immortal contributions will remain forever.”







CERN scientists pay tribute to Stephen Hawking: https://t.co/1DFDi7oH5Y pic.twitter.com/Ng3EGM7nPe — CERN (@CERN) March 14, 2018

A star just went out in the cosmos. We have lost an amazing human being. Stephen Hawking fought and tamed the cosmos bravely for 76 years and taught us all something importantabout what it truly means to celebrate about being human. I will miss him. — Lawrence M. Krauss (@LKrauss1) March 14, 2018

Stephen Hawking's historic breakthroughs in science advanced humanity’s understanding of the universe even as the extraordinarily courageous life he led inspired us all. He will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten. — Al Gore (@algore) March 14, 2018

Stephen Hawking died on Pi Day and Albert Einstein’s birthday to prove just what a mathematical genius he was https://t.co/K82Z33K5Sx pic.twitter.com/4kL9YE12KT — Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) March 14, 2018

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018