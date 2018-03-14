More Videos

SpaceX successfully tests powerful Falcon Heavy rocket

SpaceX successfully tests powerful Falcon Heavy rocket

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP
‘Genius is so fine and rare.’ Hawking's admirers grapple with the death of a giant

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 14, 2018 08:42 AM

When he was first diagnosed with the neuromuscular disease that kept him confined to his signature wheelchair, he was told he had but a few years left to live.

Instead, possessed with what his daughter Lucy said was an “inability to accept that there is anything he cannot do,” Stephen Hawking lived another five decades, contributing to scientific breakthroughs and becoming the public face of theoretical physics in a way few others have ever begun to reach.

Hawking died early Wednesday at his home in Cambridge, England, at age 76.

Along with astrophysicist Carl Sagan, Stephen Hawking was one of the first wave of those who became known as “science popularizers” - active research scientists who also have a way of explaining the intricacies of science to the public, alongside their infectious joy in learning about the world.

Now the scientists, colleagues, filmmakers, businesspeople and all those who were inspired by Hawking’s s brilliance and resilience are honoring his extraordinary impact.

