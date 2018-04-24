Study: California gun deaths declined between 2000 and 2015

FILE - In this March 9, 2017 file photo, Dr. Garen Wintemute, an emergency room physician at the University of California, Davis, Medical Center, shows the website of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, on a computer in the hospital in Sacramento, Calif. Gun deaths have fallen in California over a 16 year period ending in 2015, driven largely by a decline of African-American homicide victims, a recent and rare scientific study of firearm violence found. Researchers at the University of California, Davis published their findings in the May issue of Annals of Epidemiology after reviewing the 50,921 firearm deaths recorded in California between 2000 and 2015. The researchers said it's the first such deep analysis of California gun deaths in 30 years. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo