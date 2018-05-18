Man arrested in 1987 killing of couple in Washington state

John Van Cuylenborg, brother of Tanya Van Cuylenborg, speaks during a press conference at the Snohomish County Courthouse to announce the arrest of a suspect in the 1993 murder case of his sister Tanya and her boyfriend Jay Cook, Friday, May 18, 2018 in Everett, Wash. Jay Cook's mother Lee Cook is at right. Police in Washington state say new DNA technology led them to a suspect in the murders of a young Victoria-area couple more than three decades ago. Skagit Valley Herald via AP Charles Biles