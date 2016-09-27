Work begins on new Wade Avenue bridge over Capital Boulevard

After years of planning, work will get underway this week on a $37 million project to replace two bridges along Capital Boulevard just north of downtown Raleigh.
Zachry Construction of Morrisville will install work zone signs and erosion control devices near the bridge that carries Wade Avenue ramps over Capital Boulevard. The ramps will remain open while workers build a new bridge adjacent to the existing one, which was built in 1954 and is considered structurally obsolete.
The 68-year-old Capital Boulevard bridge over Peace Street is also structurally obsolete. It will be replaced starting late next spring or early summer, resulting in a new configuration to the interchange that includes new ramps. It will also require the demolition of several businesses along Peace Street, including Finch’s Restaurant, which dates back to the 1940s and is moving to Durham.
The project will result in new sidewalks along Capital Boulevard, a new grass median on Capital between Wade and Peace and wider sidewalks and new bike lanes along Peace Street.
The Wade Avenue bridge will be completed as early as next year, but the entire project won’t be done until fall 2019, said spokesman Steve Abbott. For more information, go to www.ncdot.gov/projects/capitalblvdbridges.
Comments