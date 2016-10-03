I-40 lane shift greets drivers south of downtown Raleigh

Drivers on Interstate 40 East near downtown Raleigh were on an expanded stretch of new roadway Monday morning.
Traffic has been shifted onto three rebuilt lanes from near Exit 297 to Lake Wheeler Road to just past the Exit 298 ramp for South Saunders Street, south of downtown. Crews will now be working to rebuild the outside lanes along that stretch, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says.
The shift had been delayed by rainy weather.
This is the fifth traffic shift in several weeks as crews rebuild that section of I-40. Drivers can expect to use new lanes the entire length of the 8.5-mile work zone sometime this fall.
The DOT reminds drivers that the speed limit remains at 60 mph in the work zone and advises drivers to avoid distractions. The concrete barriers on both sides of the travel lanes leave little room for error, the department says.
More on the project, as well as traffic updates, live traffic cameras and information about alternate transit options, is found at FortifyNC.com. Real-time travel information for highways across the state is available any time in the Traveler Services section of NCDOT.gov or by following NCDOT on Twitter.
Comments