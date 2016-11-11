One dead after rolling SUV throws out people in Johnston crash

One person died and six of seven people were thrown from a speeding Cadillac SUV that ran off N.C. 96 near Selma on Thursday night, flipped several times and burned, the State Highway Patrol said Friday.
Troopers also said the driver of the 2007 Escalade, Leon Anthony Ellis, 40, suffered life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened about 7:45 p.m., patrol spokesman Sgt. Mike Baker said. Investigators determined that the SUV was traveling at high speed southeast on N.C. 96 near Berry Hill Lane when it went off the right edge of the pavement, then went left across the center line, Ellis overcorrected and it ran off the right side.
The Escalade dipped into a ditch and began rolling, troopers said.
It rolled several times and six of the people in it were thrown outside, Baker said. Troopers found that none had been wearing seat belts, he said.
It was not clear if the person who died was out of the SUV when it caught fire.
Troopers did not release the dead person’s name because they had not reached next of kin.
