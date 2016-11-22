Capital Boulevard pipe repairs keep road closed southbound

Commuters who normally find their way into Raleigh from the north on Capital Boulevard have to find an alternative Tuesday because the road remains closed.
Police shut off the road’s southbound lanes on Monday morning after finding a water main under the pavement had broken. The state Department of Transportation estimated on its website Tuesday morning that the closure would last through 3 p.m.
City public works officials said Monday night that they thought it would be more like 6 p.m.
Commuters coming into town on Wade Avenue were unaffected.
City utility crews need to finish pipe repairs, and the state then needs to repave the area that the water crews had to dig up.
Police made southbound drivers turn around at Fenton Street, and officers blocked access onto the southbound side from Wake Forest Road and Atlantic Avenue.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
