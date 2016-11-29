Car dragged under tractor-trailer in Capital Boulevard crash

A tractor-trailer dragged a car more than 300 feet on Capital Boulevard after a car pulling out of a parking lot knocked a second car under the big rig Monday night, police said.
Thomas Kincaid, 54, of Wake Forest was taken to WakeMed hospital with serious injuries after firefighters freed him from the car under the truck, but police said he was expected to survive.
According to an accident report, the incident happened on the Capital Boulevard’s northbound side at 9:22 p.m. in front of the Starmount Shopping Center in the 3300 block.
Police said a Honda sedan driven by Hcen Siu Rcom, 19, of Fox Road in Raleigh turned right from the shopping center parking lot and did not yield to a Ford that Kincaid was driving in the far right lane.
The Honda’s 12 mph speed was enough to send the Ford, doing about 40 mph, sideways, and it got caught in front of the axles of the trailer that was in the next lane, according to accident investigators.
The Freightliner tractor-trailer dragged the Ford more than 300 feet before the truck’s driver, Robert Young, 70, of Martin Creek, Mich., was able to get it stopped, the report said.
Police said they did not issue any citations Monday night, but a police spokesman said the investigation was continuing.
