Woman found dead, driver sought after US 401 crash in Wake County

State troopers were working Thursday to identify a woman found dead after an early morning car crash on U.S. 401 south of Raleigh and to find the driver of the car, who they said fled the scene.
Sgt. Michael Baker, State Highway Patrol spokesman, said the crash happened a little after 2 a.m. near Ten Ten Road.
Troopers established that a white Nissan was headed south when it went off the road into the median and the driver overcorrected and went off the right side of the pavement.
The car hit a ditch and rolled over several times, Baker said.
The dead woman was in the passenger seat of the wrecked vehicle.
