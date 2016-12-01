Driver faces DWI charge in fatal Johnston crash with riding mower

A 53-year-old man riding a lawn mower on Parkertown Road in Johnston County died Wednesday evening when it collided head-on with a car driven by a man state troopers accused of driving while impaired, the State Highway Patrol said.
Billy Parker, 53, of Four Oaks was riding the mower south on the northbound side of the road, near Adam Road, Tpr. Chad Summerlin, a patrol spokesman, said.
Larry Wayne Johnson, 63, of Four Oaks was driving his Chevrolet north and struck the mower, troopers said.
Johnson was charged with DWI.
Troopers also said that Parker had contributed to the accident’s happening. he was thrown from the mower and pronounced dead at the scene.
It wasn’t known Thursday if the mower had a light or if it was on if there was one.
Sunset on Wednesday was about 5 p.m.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
