December 2, 2016 9:38 AM

Mother killed, son hurt by car on Benson street

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

BENSON

A woman died and her 8-year-old son was hospitalized after a car struck them Thursday and they were trapped under it for a time, the State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said Maria Aguilar Suarez, 34, and Juan Almanza were standing on Barberry Drive when a car hit them at about 8:25 a.m.

Both were taken to WakeMed Raleigh hospital, where Suarez later died, the highway patrol said.

A statement said Juan was expected to recover.

Troopers said Ma Del Rosario Perez-Valdovinos, 49, of Benson was driving the southbound car when it struck the two.

The investigation was continuing Friday, and charges were pending, the highway patrol said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

