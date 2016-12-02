Mother killed, son hurt by car on Benson street

A woman died and her 8-year-old son was hospitalized after a car struck them Thursday and they were trapped under it for a time, the State Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers said Maria Aguilar Suarez, 34, and Juan Almanza were standing on Barberry Drive when a car hit them at about 8:25 a.m.
Both were taken to WakeMed Raleigh hospital, where Suarez later died, the highway patrol said.
A statement said Juan was expected to recover.
Troopers said Ma Del Rosario Perez-Valdovinos, 49, of Benson was driving the southbound car when it struck the two.
The investigation was continuing Friday, and charges were pending, the highway patrol said.
