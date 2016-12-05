Nightly lane closures this week for Wade Avenue bridge replacement

Work to replace a 62-year-old bridge on the Wade Avenue exit over Capital Boulevard will require nightly lane closures this week, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Crews will begin closing inside lanes in both directions of Capital Boulevard nightly from Monday, Dec. 5, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. The closures are scheduled to start on the southbound lanes at 9 p.m. and begin on the northbound lanes at 10 p.m.
This will allow crews to re-stripe the roadway to “put vehicles in a long-term, two-lane pattern each way” and build columns for the new bridge in the median, according to the NCDOT.
Lane closures will not impact morning commuters because all lanes are expected to reopen before 6 a.m. Construction of the bridge and new ramps will be completed next to the existing structure to allow it to remain open for most of the construction time.
This is part of a $36.9 million project that also will put a new bridge on Capital Boulevard over Peace Street, which was built in 1948 and also is reaching the end of its design life. The replacement of the Peace Street bridge is not expected to start until late spring or early summer.
Comments