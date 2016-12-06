Driver thrown to death when unlighted car hit on I-40 in Johnston County

A truck smashed into a stopped, unlighted Cadillac in an eastbound lane of Interstate 40 in Johnston County early Tuesday, killing the car driver when he was thrown out of it, the State Highway Patrol reported.
A woman in the passenger seat of the car was seriously hurt when it went off the right side of the highway and hit a tree, but her injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, state troopers said.
Eddie Mclean, 66, of Fayetteville died at the scene of the 1:30 a.m. collision near the 325 mile marker, troopers said. Elease Blue, 47, the passenger, was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, they said.
Mclean’s 1977 Cadillac had no lights on when the tractor of a tractor-trailer hit it from behind, according to a report of the accident.
Gregory Hayes, 40, of Louisville was driving the tractor, which was not pulling a trailer at the time. The tractor is owned by C.R. England Inc. of Burns Harbor, Ind., troopers said.
Hayes was not hurt.
