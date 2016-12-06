U.S. 1 near Apex reopens after gas leak repair

Emergency responders shut down both directions of U.S. 1 near Apex because of a gas leak, officials said Tuesday night, but the leak was quickly repaired and the highway reopened.
The Apex Police Department tweeted about the gas leak and road closure at 8:08 p.m. then announced that the leak had been repaired and the road reopened about 35 minutes later.
The gas leak was in the area of Marco Drive and Scheifflin Road in Apex, according to Apex Police Telecommunicator Kim Wylae.
Those roads already had been shut down. Candlewood Suites and a Holiday Inn Express, along with town homes are near the area.
U.S. 1 near N.C. 55 (East Williams Street) was being shut down as the leak worsened and wind pushed the gas cloud over the highway, officials said.
Three companies of the Apex Fire Department were on the scene, Lt. David Dague said.
