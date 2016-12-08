Flying rocks rattle drivers in northwest Raleigh incident

Seven cars were damaged by rocks or other objects in the Leesville Road area in the northwest part of the city Tuesday night, reminiscent of a similar incident in mid-August, police said.
Calls came in to police a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesman Jim Sughrue said.
Two people were hurt by broken glass and got help from Emergency Medical Services on the roads where it happened, Sughrue said.
It happened around Hickory Grove Church Road and Leesville Road, the drivers told police.
Police described the missiles as “rocks and perhaps other objects.”
Who or what launched them was unclear. Sughrue said some people thought the ones that hit their vehicles they might have been thrown up by other vehicles. Other drivers had no idea of the source.
Police had a similar report of objects hitting cars in the department’s Northwest District on the night of Aug. 15-16, Sughrue said.
Police asked anyone with information on what happened to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357).
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
