US 70 Business near Smithfield reopens after being hit by tractor-trailer Nov. 21

The eastbound U.S. 70 Business bridge over Interstate 95 near Smithfield reopened Tuesday about three weeks after the driver of a tractor-trailer truck fell asleep at the wheel and struck a concrete support, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The bridge has been closed for repairs since Nov. 21. About 3:11 a.m. that morning, Chesley Barnes of Maxton was headed southbound on I-95 near mile marker 95 when he drifted off the road, hit the shoulder guardrail and the bridge concrete support, State Trooper C.E. Summerlin said.
Barnes was transported to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh with minor injuries and was charged with reckless driving. The truck involved in the wreck was owned by Mountaire Farms Inc. of Lumber Bridge, Summerlin said.
