Police identify woman killed in Raleigh car-pedestrian accident

A woman killed Tuesday while crossing Bland Road on foot was Maria Ramos Noesi, 43, of 1410 Steinbeck Drive, police said Wednesday.
An accident report released by police indicates that Noesi was hurrying across the street, estimating her walking speed at 6 mph.
A 2012 Honda driven by Lattie Harris Dennis, 62, of of 311 Stony Moss Drive was going north when it hit Noesi at the intersection of Ollie Street, a couple of blocks from her apartment, a little before 6 p.m., police said.
Police said it took until Wednesday to locate and notify Noesi’s next of kin, and her name was withheld until then.
Dennis was unhurt, and no charges were filed, the report shows.
Ollie Street runs east off Bland Road.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments