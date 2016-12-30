Traffic

December 30, 2016 11:28 AM

Trooper’s SUV rear-ended; parts of US 1 closed

By ABC11 Eyewitness News

Parts of U.S. 1 near New Hill Holleman Road southwest of Apex were closed Friday after a car hit a N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper’s SUV from behind, ABC11 Eyewitness News reported. There also was an accident in the opposite direction nearby.

Read more from ABC11 here.

Related content

Traffic

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos