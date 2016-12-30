Trooper’s SUV rear-ended; parts of US 1 closed

Parts of U.S. 1 near New Hill Holleman Road southwest of Apex were closed Friday after a car hit a N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper’s SUV from behind, ABC11 Eyewitness News reported. There also was an accident in the opposite direction nearby.
December 30, 2016 11:28 AM
Parts of U.S. 1 near New Hill Holleman Road southwest of Apex were closed Friday after a car hit a N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper’s SUV from behind, ABC11 Eyewitness News reported. There also was an accident in the opposite direction nearby.
Comments