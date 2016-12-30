TriEx toll rate increase starting Jan. 1

The toll rate for the Triangle Expressway will increase 3.5 percent on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Customers traveling the entire 17.4 miles on the toll road between N.C. 147 at Interstate 40 and the N.C. 55 bypass will pay $3.13 – an increase of nine cents. Bill-by-mail customers will pay $4.81, which is an increase of 16 cents.
This annual increase is required by the bond covenant created for the funding of the road.
Revenue raised through tolling is used to pay off the bonds sold to fund the $1 billion highway, as well as for overall maintenance, including road repairs, signage, mowing and winter weather work.
