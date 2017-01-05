Traffic

January 5, 2017 3:14 PM

Wreck causes partial closure of Falls of Neuse Road

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Ravenscroft Drive where a wreck with injuries caused the partial closure of Falls of Neuse.

The accident took place shortly before 2:20 p.m. and prompted police to close the southbound lanes of Falls of Neuse at Strickland Road. One northbound lane remains open, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible until normal traffic flow can be restored.

No other information about the accident was immediately available.

