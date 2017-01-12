Pedestrian killed in Garner; US 401 southbound closed for investigation

A male pedestrian died after being struck on U.S. 401, Fayetteville Road, at Pinewoods Drive on Thursday morning, and all southbound lanes of the highway were closed while investigators worked, police said.
The incident happened about 6:30 a.m.
Police did not disclose the man’s name pending notification of next of kin.
Police suggested that drivers use U.S. 70, then Timber Drive to Grovemont Road to Old Stage Road to U.S. 401 to bypass the area.
A police spokesman said the southbound side of U.S. 401 likely would be closed for some time.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
