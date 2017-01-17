Boy, 7, killed by car while walking on Franklin County road

A car that a Youngsville woman was driving on Darius Pearce Road in Franklin County on Monday night hit and killed a 7-year-old boy who was walking there, the State Highway Patrol said.
Ronnie Tanner Vick of Youngsville was walking west when a 1997 Buick driven by Alix Field, 29, also of Youngsville, came from behind him, troopers said,
The Buick kept moving after hitting Vick, and troopers said they found it and Field “a short distance down the roadway.”
Accident investigators were working with the county district attorney’s office to determine if charges should be filed, a highway patrol spokesman, Tpr. Chad Summerlin, said Tuesday.
