Car crashes into 2 houses on Raleigh’s Marshlane Way

A car crashed into two houses in Raleigh on Wednesday morning, bringing firefighters and EMS personnel to the 3300 block of Marshlane Way and sending the female driver to the hospital, according to authorities.
Police said a witness reported that the car the woman was driving had put on its four-way flashers and seemed to be pulling to the side of the street when it accelerated. Officers responded shortly after 7:30 a.m.
The car hit an SUV parked in the street, the garage of the first house and then the second house.
Police said the driver was reported to be in stable condition at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Although the houses were occupied at the time of the accident, no one was injured, police said.
