February 6, 2017 8:06 AM

Two-truck wreck shrinks I-85 northbound in Orange County near Buckhorn Road

By Ron Gallagher

EFLAND

Three of Interstate 85's five northbound lanes were closed west of Hillsborough on Monday morning by a wreck involving two tractor-trailers, officials said.

The crash was near the 157 mile marker and the Buckhorn Road exit, the state Department of Transportation said.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m.

Orange County EMS took one person to a hospital, officials said, but no details were available.

Firefighters reported a fuel leak from a truck.

The highway is also Interstate 40, but officials use I-85 mile measurements in that section.

