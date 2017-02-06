Two-truck wreck shrinks I-85 northbound in Orange County near Buckhorn Road

Three of Interstate 85's five northbound lanes were closed west of Hillsborough on Monday morning by a wreck involving two tractor-trailers, officials said.
The crash was near the 157 mile marker and the Buckhorn Road exit, the state Department of Transportation said.
It happened shortly after 7 a.m.
Orange County EMS took one person to a hospital, officials said, but no details were available.
Firefighters reported a fuel leak from a truck.
The highway is also Interstate 40, but officials use I-85 mile measurements in that section.
