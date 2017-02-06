Troopers say not using a seat belt contributed to crash death of Johnston man

A 45-year old Kenly man who was not wearing a seat belt died Sunday when his car ran off Jack Road near Clayton and he was thrown from it, the State Highway Patrol said.
Daniel Eugene Brantley was pronounced dead at the scene, near Ranch Road, troopers said.
The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m.
Troopers determined that Brantley’s 2003 Pontiac Grand Am went off the right side of Jack Road while traveling southeast. It hit a mailbox and a ditch, which caused it to overturn, they said.
