Traffic

February 6, 2017 11:12 AM

Troopers say not using a seat belt contributed to crash death of Johnston man

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

CLAYTON

A 45-year old Kenly man who was not wearing a seat belt died Sunday when his car ran off Jack Road near Clayton and he was thrown from it, the State Highway Patrol said.

Daniel Eugene Brantley was pronounced dead at the scene, near Ranch Road, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m.

Troopers determined that Brantley’s 2003 Pontiac Grand Am went off the right side of Jack Road while traveling southeast. It hit a mailbox and a ditch, which caused it to overturn, they said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Traffic

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos