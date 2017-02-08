Traffic: Ramp to I-40 West from South Saunders Street closed for weekend

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse Pause

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

1:09 Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'