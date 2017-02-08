Traffic: Ramp to I-40 West from South Saunders Street closed for weekend

Drivers who use the ramp to Interstate 40 from South Saunders Street will have to take detours this weekend while the ramp is being rebuilt.
The next step in a series of temporary ramp closures for the “Fortify I-40 rebuild project” is set for this weekend. The ramp to I-40 from South Saunders will be closed from Thursday evening through Monday morning, weather permitting, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Two detours are available.
Drivers can go north on South Saunders Street, then east on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and south on Rock Quarry Road to get back to I-40 West.
Alternatively, drivers southbound on South Saunders can turn left on Ileagnes Drive, cross over Wilmington Street where the road becomes Rush Street and then turn left on Hammon Road to access its ramp to I-40 West.
Drives should slow down when traveling through the area, according to DOT, follow detour signs and anticipate travel delays.
Project details and traffic updates, including live traffic cameras and information about alternative transit options can be found at FortifyNC.com. For real-time travel information, go to DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.
Comments