Bus headed for Raleigh middle school in accident, but no injuries reported

A Wake County school bus headed for Carnage Middle School was involved in a crash at Poole and Cooper roads, but no injuries were reported.
The accident happened about 7 a.m.
The bus was carrying students to Carnage when a car hit the left side of the bus, Wake County Public School System spokeswoman Lisa Luten said.
Another bus picked up students and took them to school, she said.
The bus was believed to have about three dozen students aboard, but that number had not been confirmed.
