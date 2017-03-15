I-40 West ramp to northbound South Saunders closed this weekend for repairs

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident Pause

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

2:09 Cooper’s transportation nominee advances in Senate

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

1:57 House Intelligence Committee: "we don't have any evidence" of wiretapping

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

0:12 Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk