I-40 West ramp to northbound South Saunders closed this weekend for repairs

The exit ramp from westbound Interstate 40 to northbound South Saunders Street will be closed this weekend so that it can be rebuilt.
The closure of Exit 298-B is part of the I-40 Fortify project to replace deteriorating pavement on the Beltline across the south side of Raleigh. The ramp will be shut down from 8 p.m. Thursday through midnight Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Drivers can skip the detour and get downtown by turning right off the Lake Wheeler Road exit or by exiting ahead of South Saunders at Hammond Road (Exit 299) and turning right off the ramp, according to DOT.
Drivers are asked to slow down when traveling through the work zones, which have a 60 mph speed limit. Drivers should expect delays when using the eastbound I-40 ramp at South Saunders since traffic could increase because of the detour.
For more information, go to FortifyNC.com.
For real-time traffic updates, go to DriveNC.com or follow NCDOT on Twitter.
