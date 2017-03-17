Some downtown Raleigh streets closed after apartment fire

At least three streets in downtown Raleigh have been closed because of the fire that broke out Thursday night at an apartment building under construction in the 400 block of West North Street.
The NC Department of Transportation said Hillsborough Street was closed between West Morgan Street and North Dawson Street until 1 p.m. Friday.
DOT also said Glenwood Avenue was closed between Wade Avenue and West Morgan Street until 1 p.m. Friday.
Capital Boulevard (U.S. 401) has been closed between Wade Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard until 1 p.m. , according to DOT.
There are detours around both closed streets, DOT said.
Comments