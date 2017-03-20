Two drivers die, 3rd person badly hurt in wrong-way I-85 crash in Durham

DURHAM Two people died early Monday in a head-on collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the Club Boulevard interchange, police said.
A third person was in a hospital in critical condition, police reported.
The wreck happened about 12:15 a.m., police spokesman Wil Glenn said.
Both of the dead were drivers, Glenn said.
ABC11 reported that three children survived the wreck.
The northbound side of the interstate was closed for several hours while police accident investigators worked. They had been reopened by 6:30 a.m.
