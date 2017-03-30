Call for help finding Mazda driver renewed after Durham hit-run victim dies

Willie Jackson, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver earlier this month, died on Wednesday, and police on Thursday renewed their request for information that might help them find the driver.
Witnesses told police that a gold Mazda 626 hit the 63-year-old Jackson at South Roxboro and Piedmont streets about 7:30 p.m. on March 6.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said they told investigators that the driver who fled was a black woman. They reported that she was wearing blue hospital scrubs and had short- to medium-length curly hair.
Jackson was taken to Duke University Hospital after the incident. He died at Pruitt Health Care, where he had been moved, Michael said.
Police asked anyone who has any information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or Investigator J.A. Bell of the Traffic Accident and Crash Team at 919- 560-4935, ext. 29411. They can reach him at Johnathan.Bell@durhamnc.gov, too.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
