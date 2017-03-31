Raleigh’s Sandy Forks Road to close at Falls of Neuse for two weeks

Sandy Forks Road in North Raleigh will be closed at Falls of Neuse Road starting Monday as part of the project to widen and realign the road.
That stretch of Sandy Forks is expected to remain closed for about two weeks, during which time through traffic between Falls of Neuse and Six Forks roads will be detoured onto Spring Forest Road.
City officials say that construction crews will remove the roadway in this section of Sandy Forks Road and slightly lower the grade, improving sight distance and safety for drivers approaching Falls of Neuse Road.
When Sandy Forks reopens at Falls of Neuse, the road will follow the new configuration to Six Forks Road. Workers will then focus on finishing median work along the corridor, including installation of two additional bioretention areas to handle stormwater runoff.
Construction of the Sandy Forks Road widening project is scheduled to be complete by July 1.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
