NCDMV: Customer information mishandled at Raleigh license office

The state Division of Motor Vehicles says it is notifying as many as 24,000 people that their personal information may have been exposed as a result of the inadvertent discarding of DMV information forms at the North Raleigh driver license office on Spring Forest Road.
The DMV says the potential disclosure involved records collected between Sept. 1, 2016, and March 7, 2017.
The agency says its own investigation found no evidence that personal information was revealed to any outside individuals or groups, but it urges the affected customers to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity as a precaution.
The records should been shredded, but because of an equipment issue they were boxed for later disposal. The cleaning crew for the office mistakenly collected the boxes and disposed of them as regular trash.
The personal information that could have been compromised includes names, addresses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers. The DMV determined that 391 of forms may have contained Social Security numbers, and another 23,000 forms could have contained names, addresses and dates of birth.
DMV says it is sending letters to the affected people this week, urging them to check credit reports. It says it has replaced the faulty equipment and resumed daily shredding of documents and retrained the staff at the North Raleigh office about proper document disposal and storage.
It also says the manager of the office will be disciplined.
DMV says anyone with questions about the potential disclosure should contact the agency at 1-866-294-6750.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
